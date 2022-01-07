Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 12.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after acquiring an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $305.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,376. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.