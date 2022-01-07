Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,906,000 after purchasing an additional 216,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,396. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30.

