Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.49

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.49 and last traded at $199.49, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,385,000 after acquiring an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

