Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $248.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.37 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.89 and a 200 day moving average of $245.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

