Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.13 and a fifty-two week high of $153.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.