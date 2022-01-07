Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWV) were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.89 and last traded at $144.92. Approximately 95,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 93,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.78.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.