Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.31. 3,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,537. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.41 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

