Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,883,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $83.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.68 and a one year high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.