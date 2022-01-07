Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Lowered by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period.

VPU opened at $154.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

