VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Get VectivBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VECT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 82,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,504. VectivBio has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VECT. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at $30,152,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VectivBio (VECT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.