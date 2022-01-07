Vectorspace AI Hits Market Cap of $156.05 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $156.05 million and $1.26 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00009592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.51 or 0.00438345 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000945 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.74 or 0.01325087 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,860,574 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

