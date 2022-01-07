Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $120.04 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $120.04 million and $39.40 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00118793 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

