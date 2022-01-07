Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Verb Technology stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 281.06% and a negative net margin of 439.86%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 779,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 710.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 36.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.