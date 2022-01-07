Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Verb Technology stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.10.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 281.06% and a negative net margin of 439.86%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verb Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Verb Technology
Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.
