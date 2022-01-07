Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Verbund from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of OEZVY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.42 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.