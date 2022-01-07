Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson Sells 4,697 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36.

On Thursday, December 9th, Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $87,241.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.93.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $202,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

