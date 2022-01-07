Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on VWDRY shares. Erste Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

