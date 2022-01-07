Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,131.60

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,131.60 ($15.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,205 ($16.24). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($16.04), with a volume of 121,643 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCP shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($17.25) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,072.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.67.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

