Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 82,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,924,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $5,876,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $6,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBC opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

