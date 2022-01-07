Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after buying an additional 445,634 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after buying an additional 492,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,275,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

HTA opened at $33.21 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

