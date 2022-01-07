Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 530.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Buckle worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Buckle by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Buckle by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.