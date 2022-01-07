Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,069 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 101,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 121.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $20.95 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

