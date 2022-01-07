VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $64.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $66.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

