Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNHAY opened at $35.49 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

