VIG (VIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $653,300.48

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. VIG has a total market cap of $653,300.48 and $3.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIG has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

