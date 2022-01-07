Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Sells $331,500.00 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VFF opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.87 million, a PE ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 3.35.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Village Farms International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Village Farms International by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

