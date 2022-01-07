VIMworld Hits 24 Hour Volume of $123,197.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $123,197.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063448 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

