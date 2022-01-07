VIMworld Price Reaches $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $123,197.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIMworld has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063448 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

