Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NYSE VNCE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Vince has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vince will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.67% of Vince worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

