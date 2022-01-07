Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.80. 343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 32.53% of Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

