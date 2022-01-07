Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.63. Visa reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.97. The company has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 175,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,117,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.