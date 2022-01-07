VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $441.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

