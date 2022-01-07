Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) vs. TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Head to Head Survey

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

TDH has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Farms has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TDH and Vital Farms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $810,000.00 261.86 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.44 $8.80 million $0.12 152.42

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 2.23% 3.55% 2.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TDH and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40

Vital Farms has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 34.50%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than TDH.

Summary

Vital Farms beats TDH on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TDH Company Profile

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

