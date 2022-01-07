Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($68.18) target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VTSCY opened at $11.49 on Friday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32.

Vitesco Technologies Group Company Profile

