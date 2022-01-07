Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Up 2.6%

Vitesco Technologies Group AG (OTC:VTSCY) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 14,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on VTSCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a €60.00 ($68.18) target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vitesco Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32.

