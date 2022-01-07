VNX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,548.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. VNX has a total market cap of $544,557.50 and $19,548.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded 72.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00060802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

