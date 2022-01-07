Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $79.25 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.17 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $438,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

