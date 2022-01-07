Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $79.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.21. The company had a trading volume of 162,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,946,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,838,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 17.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,809,000 after buying an additional 501,209 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

