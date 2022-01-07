Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 8,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

