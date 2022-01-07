Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €257.79 ($292.94).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €189.10 ($214.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a one year low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a one year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €194.68.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

