Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 21.63 and last traded at 21.15. 137,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 227,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 20.45 and a 200-day moving average of 22.55.

About Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY)

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.