Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.90

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 21957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth $6,059,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vonage by 135.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

