Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.90

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 21957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.
In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VG. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth $6,059,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vonage by 135.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 520,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vonage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
