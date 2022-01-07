Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

