Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
