Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

VRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.71. Vroom has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

