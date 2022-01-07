W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $505.64. The stock had a trading volume of 175,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,934. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.35. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $356.23 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Earnings History and Estimates for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

