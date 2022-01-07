Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.