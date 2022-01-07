Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBA. UBS Group upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WBA opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 120,991 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

