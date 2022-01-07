Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $81.52 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.12.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 96.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,525 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

