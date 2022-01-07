Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

