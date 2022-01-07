Warp Finance (WARP) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $721,920.57 and $204,861.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $154.45 or 0.00369176 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003646 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

