Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.41.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.